Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Prudence E. Driscoll Obituary
Prudence E. Driscoll

Red Bank - Prudence E. Driscoll, 88, of Red Bank, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Mrs. Driscoll was born in Elizabeth to the late Roger and Jeanette (Barbier) Horan. After growing up in Elizabeth, she lived in Middletown, Union and Wall, before moving to Red Bank 3 years ago. She was employed for over 30 years with Thomas & Betts, Elizabeth, as Accounting Coordinator, before retiring. She was an avid decorator, and loved hosting family and friends at her home, especially for holidays. Above all else, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Driscoll was predeceased by her husband, James F. Driscoll, in 2004, as well as by her son, Theodore Eskildsen, her stepson, Michael Driscoll, and her step-daughter, Joan Connors. She is survived by her son and his wife, Thomas and Pamela Eskildsen, of Red Bank, her stepson and his wife, Peter and Margaret Driscoll, of Mass., her daughter-in-law, Barbara Eskildsen, of Iowa, and her stepson-in-law, Tim Connors. Also surviving are Mrs. Driscoll's 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her numerous cousins from the Horan family.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2-5 PM. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 AM, followed by entombment at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Driscoll's memory may be made to The , at www.lung.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019
