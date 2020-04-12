|
|
Purvis H. White, III
Tinton Falls - WHITE, PURVIS H. III, 41, of TINTON FALLS, departed this life April 7, 2020. Purvis worked his young adult years as a healthcare and physical therapy aide at the Blythe House of Tinton Falls. Upon leaving the healthcare industry, he was a General Manager at Extended Stay America for more than ten years. He was an entrepreneur, as well as his life's journey led him into music as an executive producer, producer, and a vast array of accomplishments in the music industry. He was preceded in death by his father, Purvis H. White II. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted son, Purvis H. White IV, mother Brenda Stackman (Gail Boxill), siblings, Lisa Hairston, Lawrence Edwards, Leslie Westbrook, Lauren Stackman, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Aloia Funeral Home, Inc. 180 Harrison Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Condolences are being accepted (in lieu of flowers, donations only) to Purvis H. White IV c/o Shana Linton-Sanderson 100 6th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740, and, Brenda Stackman 16 South Terrace, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020