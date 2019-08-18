Services
Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 681-4455
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Atlantic View Cemetery
Manasquan, NJ
Avon-by-the- Sea - R. Elizabeth Cuttrell, 87 years of Avon-by-the- Sea, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Care-One in Wall Township.

She was born in Willmington, DE and was raised in Avon. She lived most of her life in Avon-by-the-Sea.

Elizabeth enjoyed working for Nannett Dress Shop in Pt.Pl for 18years and continued in the fashion industry at Lord & Taylor, Eatontown in the Coach Handbag department for the next 20 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Harry V Cuttrell in 1977 and her second husband Leroy Folk in 2004.

She is survived by two sons; Benjamin Cuttrell and his wife Deidre of Avon and Harry V Cuttrell Jr. And his fiancé Lisa Hopla of Avon.

She also leaves 8 grandchildren; Cole, Alicia, Ashley, Adam, Kaitlin, Megan, Jack and Rachel & 8 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall.

Burial will be Tuesday 10 am Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan, NJ.

Johnson McGinley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019
