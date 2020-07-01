R. Frederick Henry



On June 29, 2020, R. Frederick Henry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 82.



He was born in Plainfield, lived in the Arbor section of Piscataway and went to school in Dunellen where he married his high school sweetheart, Julianne Filo in 1959. They settled in Dunellen and spent the next 61 happy years together. Employed by Johns Manville for over 30 years, Fred was manager of the pipe division then promoted to facilities manager for the company which at one time employed over 4000 workers in Manville, NJ. Simultaneously pumping gas, tending bar, and earning his BS at Rutgers, they raised 3 loving children. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to a second career when he established High Power Temps with his wife, turning it into a great success during its 25 years of operation.



Fred was President of the Johns Manville Quarter Century Club for local employees. He was a member of the Somerset County 200 Club, The Fifth Friday Friars, Union County Hot Stove League and an active board member of condo association in Florida where he and Julie were annual "snowbirds".



From the late '50s through the '70s, Fred was one of the most intimidating pitchers in the local baseball leagues, eventually being inducted into the Union County and William Patterson University Baseball Halls of Fame. When his pitching days were over, he went on to be an avid golfer and continued to be a voracious number cruncher.



He served as a councilman in Dunellen for 12 years, heading the finance and the police departments during his tenure. His tough yet even-handed approach earned him a reelection for 4 terms.



He loved to travel and despite his Scots and German heritage, he found a profound connection to Julie's family in Slovakia through many visits. He reached the hearts of friends new and old with stories of his extended Slovak family and their way of life.



Fred loved his family deeply and cherished every minute spent with his children and grandchildren. He always made people smile and feel important.



Fred is predeceased by his parents, Roy and Mildred and his sister Judy. He is survived by his devoted wife Julie, children Fred, John (Alison) and Laura (Ted), grandchildren Michael (Jennifer), Alexander, Lauren Mae (Mackenzie) and Owen as well as 2 brothers-in-law, nephews, a niece, family in Slovakia and many friends who will miss him dearly.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Lavallette First Aid Squad, PO Box 334, Lavallette, NJ 08735.









