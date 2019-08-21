|
|
R. Gloria Neyhart
West Long Branch - R. Gloria Neyhart, 86, of West Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, and grew up in Williamsport, PA. She lived in Long Branch before moving to WLB 56 years ago.
She was a registered nurse at Monmouth Convalescent Center in Long Branch and was Director of Nursing at Geraldine Thompson Nursing Home in Wall. She also taught licensed practical nurses and nurses aides at the Monmouth County Vocational School in Freehold.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Neyhart; children, Priscilla Neyhart Rackliff of Oceanport, L. John Neyhart (Laurie) of Farmingdale, Michael Neyhart (Dawn) of Glens Falls, NY, and Christopher Neyhart (Andrea) of West Long Branch; 9 grandchildren, Alvine, Amy, Dr. Jeffrey, William, Nicole, Adam, Brandon, Gina, and Anthony and 2 great- grandchildren, Zoe and Harley and her beloved dog, Niki Boy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Friday at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch. Burial will follow at Brig. General William Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the WLBCC, PO Box 157, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019