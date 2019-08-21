Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Neyhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Gloria Neyhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Gloria Neyhart Obituary
R. Gloria Neyhart

West Long Branch - R. Gloria Neyhart, 86, of West Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, and grew up in Williamsport, PA. She lived in Long Branch before moving to WLB 56 years ago.

She was a registered nurse at Monmouth Convalescent Center in Long Branch and was Director of Nursing at Geraldine Thompson Nursing Home in Wall. She also taught licensed practical nurses and nurses aides at the Monmouth County Vocational School in Freehold.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Neyhart; children, Priscilla Neyhart Rackliff of Oceanport, L. John Neyhart (Laurie) of Farmingdale, Michael Neyhart (Dawn) of Glens Falls, NY, and Christopher Neyhart (Andrea) of West Long Branch; 9 grandchildren, Alvine, Amy, Dr. Jeffrey, William, Nicole, Adam, Brandon, Gina, and Anthony and 2 great- grandchildren, Zoe and Harley and her beloved dog, Niki Boy.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Friday at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch. Burial will follow at Brig. General William Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the WLBCC, PO Box 157, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now