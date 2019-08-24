Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
R. Kenneth Hale Obituary
R. Kenneth Hale

Brielle - R. Kenneth Hale, 52 of Brielle and formerly of Bradley Beach and Lake Como passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Brick Hospital.

Born in Elizabeth, he had graduated from Asbury Park High School and had lived in Bradley Beach and Lake Como for his entire life.

He had been employed for many years as an installer with Millbrook Irrigation, Wall.

Kenny was predeceased by his mother Darlena L. Hale, his grandparents Milton and Ida Hale, and his sister Bea Marie Hale.

He is survived by his siblings Edwin and Irene Hale of Spring Lake, Timothy and Hale of Port Richey, FL., David and Kristina Hale of Brick Twp., Ryan Oesterle and Pamela Oesterle-Hale of Jackson Twp., and 11 nieces and nephews and his loving pug Chewy.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, August 27, 201 from 4-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road, Wall, NJ. The Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 in memory of Kenny.

For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019
