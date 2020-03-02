|
|
Rachel C. Robinson
Toms River - Rachel C Robinson, 31 of Toms River passed away peacefully on Friday February 28, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank with her loving family by her side. Rachel was born and raised in West Belmar Wall Township. She was a 2007 graduate of Wall High School. Rachel was an avid shopper and enjoyed shopping online for everything including food. She loved listening to all types of music.
Rachel is survived by her devoted parents Gary Scales and Donna Robinson Scales of Toms River; her cherished grandmother Pearl Robinson of Matawan; her loving siblings Gary Robinson of Toms River and Torrie Robinson of Matawan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation of Thursday March 5, 2020 from 9-11 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. the funeral service will begin at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, New Jersey Chapter 65 E. Northfield Road, Unit D, 1L Livingston, NJ 07039. To send condolences to the family please visit
www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020