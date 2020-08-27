1/1
Rachel Striglia McHugh
Rachel Striglia McHugh

Oceanport -

Rachel Striglia McHugh, age 88 of Oceanport, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Mrs. McHugh was born in Newark and lived in West Orange before moving to Oceanport 50 years ago and was a parishioner of St. Dorothea Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown.

She was predeceased by her son Joseph Freda in 2018; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Thomas P. McHugh; 2 sons and their spouses, Thomas and Maria McHugh, James and Tammy McHugh; 4 daughters and their spouses, Lisa and Michael Lapone, Mary and Robert Cosentino, Lucille and Vincent Lapone and Eileen McHugh; her daughter in law, Linda Freda and the loves of her life, her 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the family has decided that all services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
