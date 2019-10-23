|
Rae D. Puleo
Toms River - Rae D. Puleo (nee Accola), of Toms River, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 92.
Visitation will be held at the LaMonica Memorial Home 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Livingston on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 3-8 pm.
Services will commence at the funeral home on Saturday, October 26, at 9 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aloysius Church in Caldwell at 10 am and the Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair.
Born and raised in Newark by the late Frances and George Accola, Rae lived in Bloomfield and Caldwell before moving to Toms River in 1984.
She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Puleo, loving mother of John N. Puleo and his wife Linda, George A. Puleo and his wife Terri, and Nicholas Puleo and his wife Jane, adored grandmother of John Puleo, Carolyn Dipsey and her husband Joseph, Nicole Puleo and her fiancé Patrick Belden, and Lauren Puleo and her husband Zach Baxter, and cherished great grandmother of Nicholas and Cloe.
In lieu of flowers kindly make contributions to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019