|
|
Rafael F. Buonocore
Neptune - Rafael F. Buonocore, 92, of Neptune, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on March 5, 2019 at Imperial Healthcare. Rae owned and operated her Hair Salon out of her family's home in Neptune. She was predeceased by her husband Ferdinando Buonocore, daughter Maria Battaglia, son Guy Buonocore, brothers Carney, Joe, Tony, and granddaughter Nicole Buonocore. Surviving are her daughter Anna Martuscelli, son Sam Buonocore and wife Sharon; brother Sam Nuzzi and wife Rita.8 grandchildren Marisa Suozzo and husband Billy, Dawn Fisher and husband Scott, Fabio Battaglia III and Jackie, Guy Battaglia and wife Tara, Anthony Battaglia and wife Jaci, Guy Buonocore Jr., Sammy Buonocore Jr, and Joseph Buonocore and wife Shelby; 14 great grandchildren; 1 grandson coming in May; son-in-law Fabio Battaglia Jr. and daughter-in-law Barbara Buonocore. Rae's family would like to thank the staff at Imperial Healthcare for the exceptional care she received. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 10am service will be held March 11, 2019 at the funeral home, Entombment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019