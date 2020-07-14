Raffaela Baum



Lakewood - Raffaela Baum, age 96, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Raffaela was born and raised in Manhattan, NY, moving to Brooklyn, NY and Florida before settling in Lakewood, NJ for the past 8 years. She is a High School Graduate. Mrs. Baum was an avid shopper and loved to sew and watch her shows. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.



Mrs. Baum is predeceased by her husband Charles Baum, son, John Soldiviero and siblings, Victor, Michael and Bill.



Raffaela is survived by her son, Ray Soldiviero and his wife Susan, grandchildren, Desiree and Jared, stepchildren, Maureen Caccese and her husband Phil, Denise Magrone and her husband Louis and Jack Baum and his wife Susan, and their families.



Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately.









