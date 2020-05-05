Raffaela Fraraccio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raffaela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raffaela Fraraccio

Freehold - Raffaela Gloria Fraraccio, 97, of Freehold, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Manor In Freehold. Raffaela was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and resided in Freehold for 5 years. Raffaela was employed as a Stock Broker Assistant for Registrar and Transfer Company in Cranford, New Jersey.

Raffaela is predeceased by her brothers, Carl, John, James, and Salvatore D'Alvia and sisters Anne Matera, Theresa D'Alvia and Mary Matera. She is survived by her daughter Michele and her husband Joseph; son Michael Jr. and his wife Elizabeth; grandchildren Antoinette Balik, Gina and her husband Michael Todd and Michael M. Fraraccio and his wife Shana; great grandchildren Caitlyn and Alyssa Todd and Celia Fraraccio. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private cryptside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved