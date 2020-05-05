Raffaela Fraraccio
Freehold - Raffaela Gloria Fraraccio, 97, of Freehold, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Manor In Freehold. Raffaela was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and resided in Freehold for 5 years. Raffaela was employed as a Stock Broker Assistant for Registrar and Transfer Company in Cranford, New Jersey.
Raffaela is predeceased by her brothers, Carl, John, James, and Salvatore D'Alvia and sisters Anne Matera, Theresa D'Alvia and Mary Matera. She is survived by her daughter Michele and her husband Joseph; son Michael Jr. and his wife Elizabeth; grandchildren Antoinette Balik, Gina and her husband Michael Todd and Michael M. Fraraccio and his wife Shana; great grandchildren Caitlyn and Alyssa Todd and Celia Fraraccio. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private cryptside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Freehold - Raffaela Gloria Fraraccio, 97, of Freehold, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Manor In Freehold. Raffaela was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and resided in Freehold for 5 years. Raffaela was employed as a Stock Broker Assistant for Registrar and Transfer Company in Cranford, New Jersey.
Raffaela is predeceased by her brothers, Carl, John, James, and Salvatore D'Alvia and sisters Anne Matera, Theresa D'Alvia and Mary Matera. She is survived by her daughter Michele and her husband Joseph; son Michael Jr. and his wife Elizabeth; grandchildren Antoinette Balik, Gina and her husband Michael Todd and Michael M. Fraraccio and his wife Shana; great grandchildren Caitlyn and Alyssa Todd and Celia Fraraccio. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private cryptside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.