Ralph Baroska passed away on Saturday, August 8th at Ocean County Medical Center. He was born on November, 27th, 1954 to Robert Louis Baroska and Rae (Aldarelli) Baroska. He was a graduate of Saint Rose High School '72 and went on to receive his JD from Yeshiva University, Cardozo School of Law. Ralph spent many years as an attorney at New Jersey Manufacturers, from which he had recently retired. Ralph's life centered around his family and he was a devoted husband to his wife of 33 years (Carolann) and a proud father to his two children (Brian and Marycate). During his life Ralph enjoyed the simple things that life had to offer such as a nice walk through Allaire State Park, a quiet dinner somewhere in Asbury (his hometown), reading and learning about the Roman Empire, trying new recipes for his family (no matter how experimental they may be), and trips to Disney World with his family. Ralph was a caring man who devoted his life to his family and to his quest for knowledge. It was difficult to find Ralph without a book in his hand or without a thought being worked out in his head. He truly was a man who believed that you should learn something new every day. His presence, wisdom, and kindness will be missed by his wife, his children, his two brothers (Robert and Richard), his niece and nephew (Kristina and Robert), his Mother-In-Law (Virginia McCorry), his Sister-In-Law (Patricia), all of his cousins, especially Bill Baroska with whom he was very close, his Aunt and Uncle (Emil and Nancy), and all of his close friends, especially Frank Parker who has been his best friend for over 50 years. At this time the family has chosen to do a small private gathering to honor his life. If you would like to leave your condolences for the family please visit Facebook.com/HonoringRalphBaroska
