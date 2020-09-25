Ralph Cavanaugh
Freehold - Surrounded by his family, Ralph F. Cavanaugh, 81, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born August 15, 1939 to Kathryn and Roy Cavanaugh. Ralph Grew up with humble beginnings. After serving in the U.S. Army, Ralph joined his father in the pest control business. He eventually took over the business which became Cavanaugh's Termite & Pest Control where he worked before retiring. Ralph resided in both Freehold, NJ and Murrells Inlet, SC throughout the year.
Ralph was very patriotic man who loved to read, play golf, drive his Corvette and play in fantasy football leagues with his son. He was a generous man who gave whenever he could. Ralph was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. He was "simply complicated" as his family liked to describe him.
Ralph was predeceased by his brothers Richard, Bill and Bobby. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; son Tim and daughter-in-law Kathy; grandchildren Connor, Cameron, Hailey and Hannah; siblings Jimmy, Joe and Pat.
A celebration of Ralph's life and the love his family has for him will occur on October 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Freeman Funeral Home located at 47 E. Main Street, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Ralph's name.
