Ralph Dayke
Ocean Township - Ralph Dayke 81 of Ocean Twp., NJ died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Elizabeth, NJ Ralph lived in Newark, NJ before moving to Ocean Twp. 10 years ago. Ralph worked as a tool and diemaker for various companies throughout his life. He was a member of the Ironbound Executive Association for 41 years, and a member of St. Casimir's Friday night bowling league.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 59 years Carol A. Dayke, 2 sons Christopher L. Dayke and his wife Margaret, Ralph Dayke and his fiancé Ashlee Shrum, 6 grandchildren, Kimberly DiLello, Adam Dayke, Leigh-Anne, Sara, Julia, Nicholas Dayke and 2 great grandchildren Ayden and Gavin DiLello.
Committal will be private; memorial service to be held at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020