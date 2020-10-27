May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays Charlie and l would visit you and the family, your smiling face would always welcome us . Your regular visits to the Doctors office brought smiles to us all and as a added bonus l’d get a hug . Open leaving it was always “ my best to Charlie’. It was time for you to leave us Ralph , our dear friend. Fair winds and following

seas..

Gloria Wagner

Gloria Wagner

Friend