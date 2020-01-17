|
|
Ralph Frederick Dowgin, III
Ralph Frederick Dowgin, III died unexpectedly on January 13, 2020 at the age of 54. Ralph was predeceased by his loving parents, Ralph F. Dowgin, Jr. and Kathleen Miller Dowgin. He is survived by his sisters, Marjorie Dowgin and her partner Ray Baynes of Freehold, NJ, Marguerite Dowgin of Toms River, NJ, and Monique Dowgin of Flemington, NJ and her children; Vincent, Olivia and Daniel Pasquarelli; along with his beloved Uncle Jerry Dowgin and Aunt Karin Dowgin of Whiting, NJ, their children and grandchildren, and many cousins, aunts, uncles and devoted friends.
Ralph was born on August 10, 1965 in Hopewell, NJ. As a child he was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Toms River, and played Pop Warner football with the St. Joseph's Angels. Ralph was a graduate of Toms River High School East, Class of 1984, where he was a star running back and track runner on the Raider football and track teams. He achieved All-State status and held many records in touchdowns and running yards as a football star and runner. He went on to play football at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia.
Ralph pursued a distinguished career as a Union # 9 Plumber and worked all over the United States. His primary residence was in Iowa. He was an avid sportsman, and pursued fishing and hunting all over the country. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers' fan and was glad to be assigned to what would be his last assignment in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Ralph's funeral is scheduled at 9:00 am on Saturday, January 25th at the Church of St. Joseph in Toms River, NJ. All are welcome to attend this celebration of his life. Ralph was an activist for the homeless, and in lieu of flowers, donations are humbly requested to be made in his name to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, at cfbnj.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020