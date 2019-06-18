|
Ralph Gatti
Whiting - Ralph A. Gatti, age 94, of Whiting passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, he lived in Fords before moving to Whiting in 1995. Ralph was a member of the Italian American Club of Whiting, VFW, and New Voice Club of Ocean County. Ralph proudly served with the United States Navy during World War II and took part in D-Day. He is pre deceased by his wife, Jean Gatti, 2017, his brothers, Nicholas and Frank, and his sisters Theresa, Mary, Philomena, and Angie. Surviving are his sons Joseph and his wife Lori, Gerard and his wife Doreen, and daughter Carmela Gatti. Also surviving is his sister Rose, his grandchildren, Jenilee, Jason, Joseph Jr., and Samantha. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00pm - 8:00pm and Thursday 8:00am - 8:45 am at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759. Mass will be Thursday 9:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting, followed by the entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. Condolences can be sent to: www.Carmonabolenfh.com. Memorial contributions to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019