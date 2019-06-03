|
Ralph J Altieri
Manchester - Ralph J Altieri 86 of Manchester died Saturday June 1, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Brooklyn, NY he resided in North Brunswick for 30 years before moving to the Renaissance in Manchester 19 years ago. He loved his career at General Drafting Company in Convent Station NJ of 35 years where he was a sales manager and self-proclaimed "walking GPS". An avid golfer and a daily crossword puzzler, he also was a Bocce Ball enthusiast while living at Renaissance. He is predeceased by his son Gregory Sr in 2017. Surviving are his wife of 65 years Theresa M. Altieri (nee Guarracini), children Lisa Bourlotos and Mark Altieri (Kathy Sorace), daughter-in-law Christine Altieri, and his 6 grandchildren, Daniel, Natalie, Gregory Jr, Rosalie, Kaitlyn and Vincent. Memorial Gatherings will be on Wednesday June 5th from Noon-2 PM and then again from 6-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester NJ 08759. Funeral Liturgy is Thursday at 10 AM at St John's Church 619 Chestnut Street Lakehurst NJ 08733. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ocean County Catholic Charities 88 Schoolhouse Rd Whiting, NJ 08759 https://www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org/locations/ocean-county/
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019