Ralph Kenneth "Ken" Turp, Jr.
Forked River - Ralph Kenneth "Ken" Turp, Jr., 76, of Forked River, passed away on May 30, 2020. Born in Burlington, NJ on February 9, 1944, Ken lived most of his adult life in Forked River and a short time in Phillipsburg, NJ.
Ken had several careers, but his life passion was sports. Ken was the sports director of WOBM radio station, and a broadcaster for local cable television stations serving the shore area. For many years, Ken was the broadcasting voice of the shore area sports scene, covering football, basketball and wrestling. As a result of his media contributions, Ken is a member of the Central Regional Hall of Fame and the Shore Football Coaches Foundation Hall of Fame. Ken had a circle of friends that included some of the greatest coaches and athletes in shore history. Ken was a founder of the Jersey Shore Summer Basketball League in which he coached. Ken loved attending Army and Penn State football games. Those trips would always include banter of his beloved football program of Syracuse, as well as the Central Regional and Phillipsburg high school programs. Ken's memory for detail was remarkable and he would often remind coaches, years later, of big plays in their games.
A graduate of Rider College, Ken also worked for the accounting firms of Mease, Gorby & Russo, and also Russo & Skinner. Before his most recent employment with Toms River Board of Education, Ken was a Field Manager for Nestle Food Company.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Ralph Kenneth Turp, Sr. and Elizabeth Turp. Ken is survived by his cousins, Karen Ware of Waterford, NJ, Warren Smith of Atco, NJ and John Turp of Iron Station, NC.
Anderson and Campbell, Toms River, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting andersonandcampbell.com. We ask all who wish to honor Ken's life to consider a contribution in his memory to either the Forked River Presbyterian Church or the Popcorn Park Zoo.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.