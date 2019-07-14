|
|
Ralph Kremer
Ocean Grove - Ralph (Roelof) Kremer, age 93, passed away at home on July 10th. He was born on June 24, 1926 in Gelderland, Netherlands and was the 4th of 9 children. Mr. Kremer served in the Dutch Army during the struggle between the Netherlands and Indonesia. He later moved to the United States in 1954 and eventually settled in Clifton, NJ before later moving to Ocean Grove in 1965. He was an expert woodworker and home builder and built several homes in Ocean Grove. He also enjoyed classical music, cooking, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Janekje and Herman, and his siblings Sietske, Jan, Jaap, Houkje, Bauke, and Herman. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice, as well as his son Harry and his wife Patty Kremer, his two grandchildren Amanda and Emma Kremer, and his two sisters Gientje Wesselink-Kremer and Janny de Wit-Kremer. The family would like to thank the VNA hospice, as well as his caregivers Annette and Joy. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. He was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by all and will be truly missed. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019