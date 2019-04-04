Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Neptune, NJ
Ralph M. Steinberger Obituary
Ralph M. Steinberger

Freehold - Ralph Michael Steinberger, 87, of Freehold, formerly of Claiborne, MD and Tinton Falls, NJ, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann Steinberger; son, Michael and wife, Michelle; daughter, Karen Steiner; son, James and wife, Holly; son, Timothy and partner, Kathy Kirk; brother, John and wife, Jeanette; sister Mary Hermans; sisters-in-law, Marge, Howell, and Marilyn; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary; and his brothers Ted and Allen.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2 - 4 pm at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune on April 8, 2019 at 10:30 am and burial will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. For full obituary, please visit Ralph's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 4, 2019
