Ralph Martucci



Colts Neck - Ralph Martucci, 87 of Colts Neck, left this life with the same grace and dignity he lived it, surrounded by the love of his long-time sweetheart. He was born in Newark and raised in Hillside.



Ralph served honorably in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and was stationed in North Korea. He was a kind, loving generous man who will be missed by his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed Sunday pasta and meatballs, he loved to manicure his lawn and always had his hair perfectly manicured. He was truly loved by all who had the pleasure to know him. Ralph was the long time owner of Lucy and Ralph's Hair Salon, Hillside.



Ralph enjoyed playing the organ, was an avid golfer and enjoyed meeting up with friends at the Colts Neck Dunkin Donuts.



He is survived by his long-time sweetheart, Sophia Stoia as well as care giver Bob Zurab Kuprava.



Visitation Sunday June 9th, 3 until 7 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, June 10th, 11 am at St. Mary's R C Church, Phalanx and Route 34, Colts Neck. Entombment Holmdel Mausoleum. In lieu of traditional remembrances Ralph's family requests that contributions in his honor be made to AUSA-Monmouth Chapter, C/O Col. Samuel Fuoco, USA, Ret., PO Box 497 , Eatontown, NJ 07724 or at www.ausa-monmouth.org. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Ralph's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary