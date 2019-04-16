|
Ralph Mazzucca
Oceanport - Ralph Mazzucca, age 90 of Oceanport, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Mr. Mazzucca was the past owner of Globe Petroleum in Red Bank retiring in 1995. Born and raised in Red Bank, he moved to Oceanport 17 years ago. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Fair Haven, a volunteer fire fighter for the Little Silver Fire Department Co. 1 and a parishioner of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. He served our Country honorably in the US Army during the Korean War.
He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth in 2016. Surviving is his son Joseph R. Mazzucca; 2 daughters and sons in law, Lisa and Raymond Cunneff, Susan and Jay Swoope; his brother, Fred Mazzucca and 5 grandchildren, Raymond, Erin, Sarah, Daniel and Joseph.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17 from 5- 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Thursday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Letter of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019