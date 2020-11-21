Ralph Pelano
Whippany - Ralph Pelano, 81, of Whippany, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was 81. A funeral service will be held at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home. 49 Whippany Rd. in Whippany on Wednesday, November 25th at 11am. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm. For full obituary or to send a condolence, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Ralph was born and raised in New York City and moved to Whippany in 1974 to raise his family. He worked for the Post Office for over 30 years before retiring in 1999.
Ralph was predeceased in death by his beloved wife Helen of 31 years in 1999 and a grandson Michael Pelano. He is survived by his four children, his son John and wife Jodi, his 3 daughters, Julie Snyder and husband Ross, Andrea Inauen and husband Mark, and Laurie Schrumpf and husband Bobby, his 9 Grandchildren, Kristina, and Jillian Pelano, Sienna and Zachary Snyder, Charlotte, Thomas, and Vivian Inauen, Bobby and Hailey Schrumpf and his companion Madeline Tisch. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be made to The Fighting Childrens Cancer Foundation, 55 Lane Rd., Suite 300, Fairfield, NJ 07004 or www.fccf.info