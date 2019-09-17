Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church/ Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
376 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ
Resources
Ralph Ruocco


1925 - 2019
Ralph Ruocco Obituary
Ralph Ruocco

Hazlet - Ralph F. Ruocco, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Hazlet surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Ralph was born on November 9, 1925 in Jersey City. He was a proud United States Marine Veteran who served our country during World War II. Ralph was a career United States Marine, combat veteran of the battles of Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa. He retired at the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He was a member of the VFW, Marine Corp League, and the Italian American Club.

He was predeceased by his parents, Maddalena (Fragano) and Francesco Ruocco, and his beloved wife, Lorraine (Lemon) Ruocco. Ralph is survived by his loving children, Ralph F. Ruocco, Lorraine Ruocco, Maddalena O'Hara and her husband, Pat, Charlene Ruocco, William J. Ruocco and his wife, Maureen, and Tom Ruocco and his wife, Regina, his cherished grandchildren, Francine, Frank, Ashley, Justin, Kari, William, Joseph, Thomas, Anthony, Frank, Katie, Marissa, Caitlin and Erin, his adored great-grandchildren, Michael and Jason, his dear sister-in-law, Joan Walsh and his brother-in-law, Joe Walsh. Ralph is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Ralph will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Thursday morning, September 19, 2019 from 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday morning, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church/ Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 376 Maple Place, Keyport. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum, 360 Broadway, Keyport. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019
