Ralph Sibona
Manchester - Ralph M. Sibona, 81, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home in Manchester Twp, NJ. Ralph was born in Newark, NJ on June 10, 1939 and grew up in Chatham, NJ. He graduated from Chatham High School where he was a state champion soccer player. After high school, he served in the United States Navy for 40 months aboard the destroyer, U.S.S. Dealey. During his service, he circumnavigated the globe and spent time in many exotic ports of call. After his honorable discharge from service, Ralph worked for the Steamfitters Union Local 475 for his entire career. He was very proud of his more than 50 years of membership in the Steamfitters and loved his trade.
Most importantly, Ralph was a devoted husband and father, and loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. He was especially fond of the holidays and he loved large family gatherings to share the joy. Ralph found tranquility being on the water and was an avid fisherman. He always loved taking his grandchildren out fishing with him. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, history, gardening, family events, and the NY Giants. Ralph will be fondly remembered for his magnetic personality, love of family, and passion as an outdoorsman. He will be profoundly missed.
Ralph is predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Caron Ann Sibona.
Cremation will be private. A celebration of Ralph's life will be announced at a later date. The family has designated the Wounded Warrior Project
for memorial contributions. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
