Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Manasquan - Ralph Vincent Castronuovo, 52 of Manasquan passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by his family and very close friends. Born in Lakewood, Ralph was raised in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School in 1984. He has lived in Manasquan for the past 15 years.

Ralph was a talented musician / drummer his entire life. He had been a member of his band Spare Change for many years. His entire life revolved around his family, music, riding his Harley and his love for cars especially his "Grand National".

Ralph was predeceased by his father Vincent Castronuovo. He is survived by his wife Deborah Krill Castronuovo, his beloved children Vincent and Gianna, his mother Nicolina (Constantino) Castronuovo of Jackson, his mother-in-law Rosemarie Krill of Belmar, his brother Richard and wife Dawn of Little Egg Harbor, his nephews Patrick Castronuovo, Michael, Matthew and Daniel Lotito his niece Brianna Marshall and his buddy, HARLEY. There are many lifelong friends and fans that will be saddened by this tremendous loss.

Visitation will be on Wednesday March 27,2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of the Prayer Service at 8:00 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd, Wall

In memory of Ralph, donations can be made to the following organizations The Home of Rockit, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ 07701 or the Monmouth County,SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019
