Ralph W. Hawkins
Ralph W. Hawkins

Bayville - Ralph W. Hawkins, Jr.

May 12, 1928 - November 19, 2020

Ralph W. Hawkins, Jr. (Nappie) 92 of Bayville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Hawkins his daughter Susan Hawkins Noonan, sister Nancy Ferguson and grand daughter Ashley Noonan. He is survived by his daughter Leigh, daughter Kimberly (Michael), son Scott (Ana), son-in-law William and his 5 grandchildren; Christopher, Jason (Stephanie), Alyssa, Danielle, Bryan and one great grandchild Cole.

Ralph was born in Newark, New Jersey growing up in Glen Ridge, NJ. After graduating from GRHS in 1947 he prepped at Newark Academy before entering the US Army. After serving as an MP in the Army he attended Seton Hall University graduating in 1953 with a BA in Communication Arts.

He started his career as a disc jockey with WPTX in Lexington Park, MD. In 1957 he accepted the position of Sports Director and announcer with the station WAVY NBC in Portsmouth, VA. Not quite a year later he landed in New York City working at WABC as a Newscaster and Director. He spent 28 years doing what he loved retiring in 1986.

Nap enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, working in the yard, listening to his favorite singer Frank Sinatra and taking care of his cats Stich and Roadie. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his love of music and as the guy wearing a sweater and 2 pair of wool socks in the summer months and for his love of a good joke.

He did it his way.

.....Why do Siamese twins travel to the UK several times a year?

**A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 when Covid19 restrictions permit gatherings again.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Rt 9 Bayville, NJ 08721 is in charge of the arrangments. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
