Randy Mark Siciliano
Oakhurst - September 19, 1961-February 12, 2019
Randy Mark Siciliano "The Jersey Picker"
After fighting, persisting and making the most of the past year by living his life to the fullest, as he always did, Randy Siciliano peacefully succumbed to cancer on February 12, 2019, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ surrounded by so many who loved him. Randy was born and raised in Oakhurst, NJ and attended Ocean Township High School.
His family, friends and loved ones, although, left to mourn the loss of their youngest son, baby brother, favorite uncle and best friend, are so very grateful that Randy strove to live life the way he did, on his own terms. Randy is predeceased by his beloved father Gavin W. Siciliano. He is survived by his loving mother, Marie Siciliano, daughter, Frances Maleh, six brothers, and their wives; Gerry and Paula, Gavin and his late wife Penny, Ric and Betsy, Tony and Pamela, Tim and Myra, Chris and Lisa, and nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and close friends. Our Randy lived by the words "I've been everywhere, man", and now he truly has, may he rest in eternal peace.
Visitation will be held at Buckley Funeral Home 509 2nd Ave Asbury Park, NJ on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 3-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church (Our Lady Of Hope Parish) 46 Richmond Ave Deal, NJ at 10:30 am Saturday, Feb 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mya Lin Terry Foundation in his memory. https://www.themyalinterryfoundation.org/
for condolences and full obituary please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019