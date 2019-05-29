|
|
Raven L. Doss
Toms River - Raven L. Doss, 27, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on May 25, 2019 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in honor of Raven on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's Center Programs, Attention Karen Govern, 1115 Green Grove Rd., Neptune City, NJ 07753 in memory of Raven. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019