Ray E. Rummel
Ray E. Rummel

Neptune - Ray E. Rummel, age 79, of Neptune, N. J. passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was born in Johnstown, PA. Ray served 10 years in the U.S. Navy, discharged as a DAV. He was a civilian employee for the next 30 years serving Lakehurst Naval Station and then Ft. Monmouth, N. J. as a Program Analyst, retiring in 1992. He returned to the workforce as a support contractor for Lakehurst Naval Station. He was a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church serving in many positions. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 346, Neptune, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed golfing with friend. He had many great friends. He is survived by his loving wife Janice Rummel of 27 yrs, his son Davin Rummel, wife Kerry and three grandkids Kaela Rae, Trevor and Cole of Bayville, NJ, his son Ryan Rummel, wife Melody and grandkids Brooke and Erik of Forked River, stepson James MacConchie of Neptune, his son James MacConchie Jr. wife Meagan and four great-granddaughters, his step granddaughter Jessica MacConchie of Willow Grove, PA, and step granddaughter Jennifer MacConchie of Tinton Falls and step grandson Nicky Delisa of Belmar. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday December 12, 2020 from 2-4p at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. He was cremated as per his wishes. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in his honor to FULFILL Food Pantry, Route 66, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.








Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
