Ray F. English Jr.
Tinton Falls - Ray F. English Jr. age 95 passed away on April 15, 2020 at Seabrook Continuing Care in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Ray was born in Orange, New Jersey on January 26, 1925 to Dr. Ray English and Dr. Fannie Gardner; sister Billie English preceded him.
He was a graduate of Freehold High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in 1947 from Washington and Lee University, Virginia. During his college days, he swam and was a lifeguard in Bradly Beach. During the war, he worked at Western Electric as an Industrial Engineer.
Surviving are his wife, Isabel, son Patrick (Lynn), and two, grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew.
Ray was a retired Health Officer for Monmouth County having served as Chairman of the Communicable Disease Committee of New Jersey Health Officer's Association serving as the liaison between the State Health Department and local health agencies. In 1983, he received an outstanding achievement award for leadership in protecting the public health in New Jersey. In 1986, he received the Frank Osborne Memorial award for meritorious achievement in public health. His professional life was defined as environmental, epidemiology, fighter, and educator.
Ray served 30 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving as past Commander. He received the Bogan Award for saving 6 people from drowning during his patrol activities. Other community services include exempt member of the Squankum Fire Company, the Kiwanis Club, and the Monmouth County Boy Scouts of America.
There will be no services at this time.
We want to thank the staff at Continuing Care for the service they provided these past three years.
Memorials can be sent to the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, Connecticut 06378-1807 or the Seabrook Scholars Fund, c/o Anne Marie Matthews, 3000 Essex Road, Tinton Falls, New Jersey 07753.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020