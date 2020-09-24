Rayma (nee LaConte) Rossilli
Brick - Rayma (nee LaConte) Rossilli, 81. of Brick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Meridian Nursing and Rehab Center, Brick.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday September 27, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a prayer service beginning at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
