1/1
Rayma (LaConte) Rossilli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rayma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rayma (nee LaConte) Rossilli

Brick - Rayma (nee LaConte) Rossilli, 81. of Brick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Meridian Nursing and Rehab Center, Brick.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday September 27, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a prayer service beginning at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Orender Family Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved