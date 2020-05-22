Raymond A. Passaro
1933 - 2020
Raymond A. Passaro

Raymond A. Passaro passed away in his sleep peacefully at home on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born to Philip and Rose Passaro on 6/8/1933 in Brooklyn NY. Raymond graduated from Lafayette High School and after college he worked in the mailroom at Lehman Brothers where he worked his way to be the first Vice President at White Weld and Co.. In 1979 he opened his own family run firm Raymond A. Passaro Realtors where he continued to work until the day he died. Predeceased by his father Philip, mother Rose(Vizzari), brother Philip Jr., and daughter Susan Wood. Surviving wife Jacqueline, 3 sons Ronald (Susan), Raymond (Theresa), James (Lynn) Grandchildren Anthony, Jason, Ronald (Maggie), Rachael, Jessica, Ryan, and Brooklyn, great grandchildren Josephine and Charlotte. Due to the current pandemic services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Posten McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E Lincoln Ave , Atlantic Highlands , NJ , 07716.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
