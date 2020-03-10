|
Schmidt, Raymond A., 89 of Oceanport passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. He was born to the late Augustus and Marion Schmidt in Red Bank. He graduated from Red Bank High School in 1948. Ray proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He then attended and graduated from Newark College of Engineering, and went on to become an electronic engineer for AT & T and a host of other companies. Ray was a volunteer of the Oceanport Hook & Ladder Co. and First Aid, and he served as Captain in 1966. Ray enjoyed camping, yardwork, dancing, biking, bird watching and most of all spending time with family and friends.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years , Marjorie; 3 brothers, George, Robert and James and a sister, Jean.
Raymond is survived by a brother, Jack Schmidt; two daughters , Debbie Parker and Lori Bush and her husband, Michael ; a son, Raymond T. Schmidt and his spouse, Stephen Skuce ; four grandchildren, Kate and her husband, Eric Motzenbecker, Chris Parker, Luke and Sarah Bush; three great grandchildren, Jackson, Addie and Parker Motzenbecker; and Ray's companion, Elfriede Dustman.
There will be visitation held on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM and a prayer service on Friday March 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the John E. Day Funeral 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Entombment will follow at the Woodbine Cemetery and Mausoleum in Oceanport, N.J.
Memorial donations can be made to holidayexpress.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020