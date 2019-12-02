Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Anselm
1028 Wayside Road
Tinton Falls, NJ
View Map
Raymond Amico Obituary
Raymond Amico

Ocean - Raymond Amico, 77, of Ocean Twp., passed away at the Tower Lodge Care Center in Wall on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and worked as a field engineer for Northside Construction on Staten Island prior to his retirement in 2007.

Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary and is survived by his wife, Grace M.Cullen Amico; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela Amico Olchaskey and James Olchaskey of Suwanee, GA; Kimberly Amico Cacace and Paul Cacace of Millstone Twp, NJ; three grandchildren, Kiley Amico Olchaskey, Paul Cacace and Alexandra Cacace.

A visitation will be Friday, December 6th from 4-8 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold with a Funeral Liturgy Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 am at the Church of Saint Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Movement Disorders Research program (Dr. Nirenberg - Mount Sinai/VA collaboration). To find directions, or leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
