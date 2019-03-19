|
Raymond Biese
Jackson Twp. - RAYMOND BIESE, 64, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Complete Care at Laurelton, Brick Twp., NJ. He was born in Hackensack, NJ and resided in West Long Branch, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 30 years ago.
Ray was a self- employed upholsterer for 50 years.
He was a member of the Friends of Bill W., and a supporter of the Boy Scouts.
Ray was predeceased by his parents, Frank W. and Helen Biese. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Biese of Jackson Twp.; his son, Alex Biese and his wife, Tara of Wanamassa, NJ; his daughters, Katie Biese of Astoria, NY and Suzy Biese of Jackson Twp.; his brothers, James Biese of North Carolina, Bill Biese and his wife, Lilian of Mexico, Paul Biese and his wife Shirley of Florida and Steve Biese and his wife, Roberta of South Carolina; his many nieces and nephews; and by his pets, Brutus and Kyra.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by his funeral liturgy at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius R.C. Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015, www.deborahfoundation.org or the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019