Raymond Brown, Sr
Red Bank, NJ - Raymond Brown Sr., 75 of Red Bank, NJ affectionately known as "Rainbow" or "Papa Smurf" departed this life on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. Raymond was born May 1, 1945 in Long Branch and resided for many years in Red Bank. Visitation will be Wednesday November 18th from 11 am until 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are limitations on capacity at the funeral home, guests are asked to briefly greet the family for the visitation and exit the building. Face-coverings must be worn to enter the building. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
