Raymond C. Dahms
Brick - Raymond C. Dahms, 86, of Brick, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Ray is survived by his bride of 62 years Eddie Dahms; son Gary Dahms and his wife Lorraine; son Brian Dahms, and his daughter Karen Dahms and her husband Brian Beckert. Ray is predeceased by his daughter Susan Shields. He was a loving and devoted grandfather of eight grandchildren: Kevin, Courtney, Ryan, Kelly, Tyler, Brody, Addie and Van.
Ray was a man who saw only the good in people. His humor, generosity, and kindness toward others left a mark on everyone he touched. His appreciation of the simple things in life inspired those around him. Family always came first for Ray, and he will be sorely missed by those he left behind.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 3-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals on 2643 Old Bridge Road in Manasquan, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday June 7th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manasquan VFW Post 1838 at 30 Ridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. For the complete obituary, or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019