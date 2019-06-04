Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Dahms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond C. Dahms

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond C. Dahms Obituary
Raymond C. Dahms

Brick - Raymond C. Dahms, 86, of Brick, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Ray is survived by his bride of 62 years Eddie Dahms; son Gary Dahms and his wife Lorraine; son Brian Dahms, and his daughter Karen Dahms and her husband Brian Beckert. Ray is predeceased by his daughter Susan Shields. He was a loving and devoted grandfather of eight grandchildren: Kevin, Courtney, Ryan, Kelly, Tyler, Brody, Addie and Van.

Ray was a man who saw only the good in people. His humor, generosity, and kindness toward others left a mark on everyone he touched. His appreciation of the simple things in life inspired those around him. Family always came first for Ray, and he will be sorely missed by those he left behind.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 3-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals on 2643 Old Bridge Road in Manasquan, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday June 7th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manasquan VFW Post 1838 at 30 Ridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. For the complete obituary, or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now