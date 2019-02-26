|
Raymond C. Searles
Lakewood - Raymond Charles Searles (85) of Lakewood went to be with our Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on April 3, 1933, he graduated in 1950 from West High School and attended Roger William College where he earned an Associate's Degree in Architectural Engineering. He was a 1955 graduate of The University of Rhode Island where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Following graduation he accepted a position with Bethlehem Steel. In 1956 he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and served on active duty from 1956-1959. He was separated with the rank of First Lieutenant and subsequently promoted to Captain, U.S.A.F Reserve. He resigned his commission in 1972. Following U.S.A.F active duty, he worked for M.W. Kellogg and subsequently Mobil Oil Corporation for 22 years, retiring as an Engineering Consultant in 1993.
He married his wife Martha McAuley in 1961 and they resided in Dunellen, NJ. There he was active in local politics, being elected to the borough council from 1968-1973 as Commissioner of Police before relocating to Flemington, NJ. In 1978 the family relocated to Russell, KY where he managed the H-Coal Liquefaction Pilot Project for Mobil Oil in conjunction with the US Department of Energy until 1982. During this time he was nominated and commissioned a Kentucky Colonel which is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. It is recognition of an individual's noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state and nation. In 1998, he and his wife moved to Lakewood, NJ. He was a communicant of St. Dominic's church and a Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his wife, Martha (2001), his parents Raymond M. Searles and Mary Hanson Searles. He is survived by his children, Mary Ann (Jeffrey) Clark of Audubon, PA, Kristin (Stephen) Patron of Skillman, NJ, Raymond Jr. (Joanne) of Limerick, PA, Kerry (Dustin) Phillips of Raleigh, NC and his grandchildren, Matthew Searles, Melissa Searles, Christopher Patron, Michael Patron, Hunter Phillips, Alexander Clark, Kaitlyn Clark, Benjamin Clark and Tian Phillips.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Thursday from 4-8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10am at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. Donations may be made in his memory to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019