Raymond Castle



Lincroft - Raymond Castle formerly Lincroft, NJ passed away April 30th at age 68. Born February 11, 1952 in Jersey City, NJ. He graduated Middletown Twp. High School and he worked Otis Elevators.



Raymond is preceded in death by his father Raymond C. Castle, his younger brother Gerard, and recently his mother Dolores. He is survived by siblings: Marlene Schilt and her husband Jack, Douglas and his wife Coleen, Mark, William and his wife Leslie. Along with his nieces and nephews: Meghan Schilt, Lauren Kennedy (David), Michelle Castle, Mark Castle (Jess), Owen Castle (Britt), Erin Castle, Taylor DeBartolome (Michael), Katie Castle and Tory Castle, plus her great- nieces and nephews: Madison Castle, Cooper and Cole Castle, Grace Rose Kennedy and Luca DeBartolome.



Internment for Raymond will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ASPCA. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.









