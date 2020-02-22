|
Raymond Christy Eckhoff
Rumson - Raymond Christy Eckhoff, age 87, passed away on February 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in the Greenville section of Jersey City on January 28, 1933 to Joseph and Mary Eckhoff, Ray treasured his childhood and especially his brother, Jerry and his sister, Peggy (Delaney). Ray attended St. Paul's and Snyder High School and enjoyed Jersey City, taking trolleys and buses everywhere. However, his heart was always in Rumson. Ray looked forward to his summer at the Shore in the "country" Rumson, with only a few cars, dirt roads, and woods filled with blackberries, but mostly he enjoyed the river! To him fishing and scalp net crabbing were two of the best things in life.
Ray was in the US Naval Reserve and went on Active Duty in 1953, during the Korean War. He served as an Electrician Mate 3rd Class on the USS White Marsh (LSD-8). "He joined the Navy to see the world! And what did he see? He saw the sea!" Upon release from active duty, Ray joined his father to live in Rumson, a life-long dream. Here, Ray met Joyce Bush, a Rumson native; they married and moved into their home in November 1960 where Joyce still lives and treasures their 59 years of a blessed life.
Ray and Joyce joyfully raised two children, Patricia Hopkins (Bradley) of Miami Beach and Raymond J. Eckhoff (Jennifer) of Rumson. Ray deeply loved his children and was a fun and engaged Pop-Pop to grandchildren: Jessica Rae and Jamie Lynne Eckhoff, and Elizabeth Christy and John Raymond (J.R.) Hopkins. Each one held a special place in his heart along with his beloved niece, Mary Beth Quinn, and nephew, Brian Delaney.
Ray was employed at Fort Monmouth for 42 years, beginning as an Electronic Technician at the Army's Signal School and retiring as a Test Equipment Logistic Management Branch Chief for the US Communication Systems Agency.
He and Joyce explored many places in Florida but especially enjoyed Disney World and Miami Beach. Throughout his life, Ray continued to fish and crab the river with a fondness for the "Air Force" dock area of Hartshorne Woods, and the "Old Channel" between lower and upper Rocky Points. If he could greet family members and old friends today, living and dead, he would say, "thanks for the memories." Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85, Riverside Ave., Red Bank on Monday, February 24 from 4-7 PM and a Mass at St. James Catholic Church, 894 Broad Street, Red Bank at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 25. Interment to follow at Fairview cemetery in Middletown. Flowers or donation to CPC Behavioral Healthcare (www.cpcbehavorial.org) are welcomed.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020