Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond D. Hickey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond D. Hickey Obituary
Raymond D. Hickey

Middletown - Hickey, Raymond D., 92 of Middletown, N.J. formerly of Staten Island, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Sunday January 5, 2020 in Marlboro, N.J. He was born in Wales to the late Robert and Lillian Hickey. Upon graduating from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, Raymond went on to become an international banker with Bankers Trust in NYC. He was a long time parishioner of St. Catharine's and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his youth, Raymond was an active member of the Catholic Men's Social Club on Staten Island where he established friendships that would last a lifetime.

Raymond was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia; a brother, Robert Hickey, Jr. and a nephew, Glenn Hunt.

He is survived by a son R. Colin Hickey and his wife Wendy of Bedminster, N.J., his beloved granddaughter Taylor Jean, who dearly referred to her grandfather as The Chief; two sisters, Marion Kelly and Joan Hunt; a nephew, Brian Kelly; and two nieces, Heather Rapisarda and Bonnie Broome.

There will be a visitation on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday January 10, 2020 at 9:15 AM at St. Catharine's R.C. church in Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Catharine's Church 108 Middletown Road Holmdel, N.J. 07733.

Please visit Raymond's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -