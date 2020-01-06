|
|
Raymond D. Hickey
Middletown - Hickey, Raymond D., 92 of Middletown, N.J. formerly of Staten Island, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Sunday January 5, 2020 in Marlboro, N.J. He was born in Wales to the late Robert and Lillian Hickey. Upon graduating from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, Raymond went on to become an international banker with Bankers Trust in NYC. He was a long time parishioner of St. Catharine's and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his youth, Raymond was an active member of the Catholic Men's Social Club on Staten Island where he established friendships that would last a lifetime.
Raymond was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia; a brother, Robert Hickey, Jr. and a nephew, Glenn Hunt.
He is survived by a son R. Colin Hickey and his wife Wendy of Bedminster, N.J., his beloved granddaughter Taylor Jean, who dearly referred to her grandfather as The Chief; two sisters, Marion Kelly and Joan Hunt; a nephew, Brian Kelly; and two nieces, Heather Rapisarda and Bonnie Broome.
There will be a visitation on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday January 10, 2020 at 9:15 AM at St. Catharine's R.C. church in Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Catharine's Church 108 Middletown Road Holmdel, N.J. 07733.
Please visit Raymond's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020