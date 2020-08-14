Raymond D. Woods



Red Bank - Raymond D. Woods, 61, passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2020. Ray was born in Queens, New York, to the late Francis X. and Catherine C. Woods.



Ray was a graduate of the former Riverview Hospital School of Radiologic Technology and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at Rutgers University. Over the course of his career, he held positions as Lead CT Technologist at CentraState Medical Center, Clinical Education Specialist at Philips Healthcare and, at the time of his death, CT Technologist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth honored Ray with their Big Brother of the Year 2000 Award.



Ray is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Mary Joan and Art Ziemanis, Theresa and John Doyle, John Woods, Kathleen and Bruce Freund, Bob and Judy Woods, Michael Woods, and sister-in-law Joan Woods. Ray is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews (he was godfather to three) and 18 grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his youngest brother, Frank.



Ray will forever be remembered for his love of family, his kindness, his generosity and his ability to bring a smile to the faces of all he encountered.



A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. James RC Church for his family, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank.









