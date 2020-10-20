1/1
Raymond Dickerson Sr.
1946 - 2020
Raymond Dickerson Sr.

Ocean - Raymond Knight Dickerson Sr. was born on October 8, 1946 (73 years old) in Hanover, VA to Robert and Creola Dickerson, into the family of 15 children. Ernest "Babebro" Dickerson of Asbury Park, NJ and Dorothy Lomack of Neptune, NJ are still living. Predeceased are William, Willie, Robert "Tough", Jerry, George, David, Joe, Sunny, Stella, (twins) Tilda and Hilda, Edith.Raymond Sr. was the second youngest of his siblings. He attended schools in Richmond & Ashland, VA early on, and also in Neptune Schools in New Jersey. He was a retired truck driver for the Cardell Co. in Old Bridge, NJ for over 30 years. He also did paving and asphalt/construction work for them throughout the state as well. Raymond leaves behind a loving wife Phanetta Dickerson (68) of Ocean Twp. NJ, sons: Raymond Knight Dickerson Jr. (50) of Colorado, Anthony Butler (54) of N. Carolina, daughters: Shawna Therese Dickerson (46) of Asbury Park NJ, Chelsea Harris (33) of Maryland, plus a host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, other family members and close friends.






Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
