|
|
Raymond O. Felmly
Berkeley Township - Raymond O. Felmly, 91, of the Silver Ridge Park West section of Berkeley Twsp. passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Complete Care at Green Acres, Toms River. He was born in Newark where he grew up and later got married. He and his wife then moved to Belleville. They later lived in Parsippany, Upper Saddle River and Monsey, NY before settling in Toms River in the late 1970's.
A US Army Veteran, Mr. Felmly served during the Korean War. He was an Engineer and Draftsman for Swan Manufacturing, Rockaway, NJ for over 26 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Rosemarie; his children, Raymond and his wife Nancy of Bushkill, PA, Joseph of Toms River, Michael and his wife Donna of Beachwood, and Thomas and his wife Sandy of Manahawkin; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Kenneth Felmly of Hope, NJ.
Services were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019