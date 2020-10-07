1/1
Raymond J. Bath Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond J. Bath Ph.D.

Raymond J. Bath, Ph.D. passed away peacefully on the morning of October 3, 2020, just one day after his 80th birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife Adele Bath (nee Pasterczyk), his sons Raymond and Christopher Bath, sister Mary Jane Mucklo, and grandchildren Charlotte, Alexander, and Jason Bath. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Raymond earned a B.S in Math-Physics from John Carroll University, an M.S in Physical Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Case Western Reserve University. He loved the NY Yankees and baking his chocolate chip cookies, but his first love was always his family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved