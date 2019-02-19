|
Raymond J. Biebel
Brick Township - Raymond J. Biebel, 74, of Brick Twp. N.J. passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Middletown NJ, and has been a resident of Brick Township since 1994. Raymond worked as an HVAC mechanic for Verizon, Freehold, NJ for 40 years before his retirement in 2003.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years Diane H. Biebel and his parents Russell and Anne Biebel. Surviving are his two loving daughters; Lisa English (Christopher) and Tracey Van Brunt. His cherished grandchildren; David, Christopher, Ricky, Nicole and Luke. Raymond is also survived by his siblings; Donna Hueston and best friend brother-in-law Fran, Leslie Lentz, Dr. Mark Biebel (Marisa), Russell Biebel (Janine), Todd Biebel (Dawn), Matthew Biebel and his sister-in-law Lynne Clarke.
Visitation will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. Funeral service to begin at 7:30pm. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. For online condolences and directions please visit his memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019