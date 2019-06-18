Raymond J. Bruder



Berkeley Township - Raymond J. Bruder Sr. 82 of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Twsp passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. Born and raised in Kearny, NJ he lived there until moving to Holiday City 20 years ago. He was a US Navy Veteran and worked as a Union Printer for Union Camp Co. and then for International Paper in Clifton, NJ. Raymond was a member of Masonic Lodge Adoniram 80 in Lyndhurst, Elks Lodge #1050 Kearny, NJ and a parishioner of the 1st United Methodist Church of Toms River. Predeceased by his son Raymond J.Jr. Surviving is his loving wife Margaret "Marge"(Orochoski). Son Jeffery A. Sr. and his wife Terry of Toms River. Daughter Lori Harrison and her husband Chris of Hopatcong, NJ. 5 grandchildren; Casey, Julia, Jeffrey A. Jr. Devon and Rylee. 3 Great grandchildren; Paisley, Savannah and Penelope. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 4 to 7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 10am at the funeral home with Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.



Donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary